Endicott Police reveal injuries in crash are ‘serious’

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott officials have revealed new details about a serious crash that occurred in the village on May 26.

A spokesperson for the village said an SUV that was traveling west on Tracy Street struck a sedan that was traveling south on Jackson Avenue that had failed to stop at a stop sign. The sedan, which had a driver and a passenger, then struck a utility pole. The SUV only had a driver.

All of the occupants in both vehicles were taken to Wilson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it

Latest News

Man gets 4-year prison sentence for fracturing woman’s jaw
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash
Nauman Hussain is taken into custody after he was found guilty in his trial, Wednesday, May 17,...
Limo company manager sentenced to at least 5 years for New York crash that killed 20
2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Otsego County