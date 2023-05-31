Endicott Police reveal injuries in crash are ‘serious’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott officials have revealed new details about a serious crash that occurred in the village on May 26.

A spokesperson for the village said an SUV that was traveling west on Tracy Street struck a sedan that was traveling south on Jackson Avenue that had failed to stop at a stop sign. The sedan, which had a driver and a passenger, then struck a utility pole. The SUV only had a driver.

All of the occupants in both vehicles were taken to Wilson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

