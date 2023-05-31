Financial Tip: Which index you should be watching

(WBNG) -- How well are your investments doing? Do you watch the news each day to see how the Dow did? Do you judge your investment account against that index? Is that the appropriate way to measure how your account is performing?

On Wednesday, Gerri Harrison, a certified financial Planner from the Riverside Dr. office of Visions Investment Services, joined Around the Tiers to help you understand the different indexes.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.