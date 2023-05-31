Health Beat Store approaching its last day before closing

By Stefan Ayanian
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Health Beat Store in downtown Johnson City will finally close its doors tomorrow after 40 years in business.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all vitamins and regular priced items will be discounted by 50%.

Owner and nutritionist, Michel Moelder is ready for retirement and is looking forward to spending time with her family.

“I’m looking forward to having more time with family. I am a nutritionist, so I will continue to see a few people that I have been seeing for a number of years,’’ said Moelder.

She feels she has a lot of planned for the future and anticipates a wonderful voyage. Also, she stated that she will continue to communicate with the community while encouraging everyone to live a healthier lifestyle.

