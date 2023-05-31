How much longer does the dry pattern last?

Tonight: Clear. Some smoke from a Nova Scotia wildfire could sneak into the area from the southeast and it may smell a bit smokey, especially near and southeast of Binghamton. Low: 54-62

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 82-88

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 55-61

Forecast Discussion:

We’ll stay in a summery pattern all this week. Unfortunately, beneficial rain chances remain limited. Lows overnight will be in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday brings more dry weather and even warmer weather for part of the period. Highs will be in the 80s through Friday, with lows in the 50s. The only chances of rain appear to be Friday and Saturday. The probability of precipitation is 20% or lower Friday and on Saturday is around 30%.

Sunday sunshine returns with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also mainly dry, but temperatures should remain close to average; in the low 70s.

