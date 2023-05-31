Maine-Endwell walks it off to beat Roosevelt in Class A softball subregional

By Jacob Russo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the bottom of the 7th, Maine-Endwell’s Anna Fellows sent a single into right, scoring Aleciyah Brodley from second to win the Class A subregional over F.D. Roosevelt, 2-1.

FDR scored first on a sacrifice groundout to make it 1-0 in the first inning. And that is where the score stayed until the fifth, when Lauren Eagan sent one over the fence for a solo home run to tie the game at one. Then two innings later, Fellows called game with her game-winning RBI.

The Spartans advance to play Ursuline out of Section 1 on Saturday, June 3.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it
Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

Latest News

-
Chenango Forks falls to Ogdensburg 13-12 in Class D boys’ lacrosse subregional
Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Richmond in extras to close out series
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Daniel Juarez throws a pitch during his team's win on Sunday.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Richmond in extras to close out series
Deposit-Hancock's Abby Russell warms up before her team won the sectional title.
Deposit-Hancock wins big over Southern Cayuga for second straight Section 4 Class D softball title