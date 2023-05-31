Maine-Endwell walks it off to beat Roosevelt in Class A softball subregional

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the bottom of the 7th, Maine-Endwell’s Anna Fellows sent a single into right, scoring Aleciyah Brodley from second to win the Class A subregional over F.D. Roosevelt, 2-1.

FDR scored first on a sacrifice groundout to make it 1-0 in the first inning. And that is where the score stayed until the fifth, when Lauren Eagan sent one over the fence for a solo home run to tie the game at one. Then two innings later, Fellows called game with her game-winning RBI.

The Spartans advance to play Ursuline out of Section 1 on Saturday, June 3.

