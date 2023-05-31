Man to be sentenced for breaking into ex’s home and spitting on her

(Delaware County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware District Attorney’s Office announced a Walton, NY man will be sentenced to six months in jail for a domestic assault and burglary.

Scott J. Conrad Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree; a class D felony and aggravated harassment in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

Conrad Jr. admitted that he kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s house and spat on her after an altercation. The district attorney’s office noted that a child was present during the burglary.

“I commend the Walton Village Police whose quick response, in this case, prevented a terrible incident from escalating further,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith. “We will continue our work to protect domestic violence victims and ensure their abusers face justice. Domestic violence has no place in Delaware County.”

Conrad Jr. will be sentenced to a five-year term of felony probationary supervision.

