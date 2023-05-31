Man gets 4-year prison sentence for fracturing woman’s jaw

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jeremy J. Griffin, of Endicott, 48, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony.

The office said Griffin, who has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993, will also be required to serve three years of post-release supervision.

Griffin admitted that during a domestic dispute at an apartment on East Main Street in Endicott, he repeatedly struck a 32-year-old woman in the face and fractured her jaw. He was also in violation of a court order or protection that prohibited him from having contact with the victim. This occurred on Aug. 19, 2022.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight for the victims of domestic violence,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

He said that anyone who is experiencing domestic violence should call 1-800-942-6909 to be put in contact with the New York State Domestic Violence 24-hour hotline. Korchak said your local police can also be contacted.

