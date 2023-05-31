Man gets 4-year prison sentence for fracturing woman’s jaw

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jeremy J. Griffin, of Endicott, 48, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to assault in the second degree, a felony.

The office said Griffin, who has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993, will also be required to serve three years of post-release supervision.

Griffin admitted that during a domestic dispute at an apartment on East Main Street in Endicott, he repeatedly struck a 32-year-old woman in the face and fractured her jaw. He was also in violation of a court order or protection that prohibited him from having contact with the victim. This occurred on Aug. 19, 2022.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to fight for the victims of domestic violence,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

He said that anyone who is experiencing domestic violence should call 1-800-942-6909 to be put in contact with the New York State Domestic Violence 24-hour hotline. Korchak said your local police can also be contacted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it

Latest News

Endicott Police reveal injuries in crash are ‘serious’
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash
Nauman Hussain is taken into custody after he was found guilty in his trial, Wednesday, May 17,...
Limo company manager sentenced to at least 5 years for New York crash that killed 20
2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Otsego County