More of the same

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High 84 (80-86) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low 52 (48-56) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 (82-88) Wind N 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 56 Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 88 Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 80 Low 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 76 Low 52

High pressure extending from the Mid Atlantic to the Atlantic continues to give us plenty of sunshine.

It’s also keeping a low well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue today into Thursday.

A front moving in from the north Friday and into Saturday will give us some showers. With dry air in place,

we keep the chance of showers low. Not cool, but cooler Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A low could develop over the Appalachains, giving a chance of rain and showers Monday and Tuesday.

