New Broome County K9 ‘Marly’ doing ‘amazing job’ at contraband detection

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office got a new member!

Meet K9 Marly, a golden lab that has been undergoing intensive training and certification to help find and prevent narcotics and contraband from entering the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Marly has trained and worked with Officer Brian Doyle.

“Their work will be instrumental in helping ensure the health and safety of our incarcerated individuals and the officers and staff charged with their care,” the sheriff’s office said.

Marly is doing an amazing job so far, the office noted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it

Latest News

2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Otsego County
Fenton Railroad
Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Man to be sentenced for breaking into ex’s home and spitting on her
BPD
Binghamton seeks to foster police-community relationship with more ‘walking’ officers