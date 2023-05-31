New Broome County K9 ‘Marly’ doing ‘amazing job’ at contraband detection

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office got a new member!

Meet K9 Marly, a golden lab that has been undergoing intensive training and certification to help find and prevent narcotics and contraband from entering the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Marly has trained and worked with Officer Brian Doyle.

“Their work will be instrumental in helping ensure the health and safety of our incarcerated individuals and the officers and staff charged with their care,” the sheriff’s office said.

Marly is doing an amazing job so far, the office noted.

