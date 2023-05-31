Rumble Ponies, Visions Federal Credit Union to launch Summer Movie Series

Binghamton (WBNG) - In less than a week, the inaugural Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series will launch at Mirabito Stadium.

“We’ve really wanted to get the community out here for something other than a baseball game,” said Rumble Ponies Director of Community Relations Amy Fancher. “What better way to watch a movie than on the big screen here at the ballpark.”

On June 3, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 13, the stadium will transform into a theater for the inaugural event. Thanks to the partnership, the movie series won’t be hard on the wallet.

“Offering free admission for the movies so nobody has to pay for that,” said Fancher. “Our parking is free as well. We will have concessions here open for anybody that wants to grab a snack while they’re here.”

No outside food and beverage will be allowed as they will have options available for purchase.

If bringing a blanket or pillow, the visitors will have access to watch the film from the outfield grass. The stadium seats will also be an option. However, guests won’t be allowed to bring their own chairs.

The June date will have a showing of “Light Year,” July will be “Top Gun: Maverick,” August is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” and October will feature “The Haunted Mansion.”

If any date has inclement weather or the field conditions are poor, Fancher said they will postpone and announce a new date. Fancher said a scheduling change would be announced on social media or their website.

For each date, the Right Field RumbleTown Gate will open at 6:30 p.m. and then the film will begin at 7:30 p.m. The four dates will also feature different non-profits tabling so residents can learn about their mission.

