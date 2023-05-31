That’s not rain! Smoke from Delaware County fire picks up on weather radar

(WBNG) -- A multi-structure fire in Delaware County has generated so much smoke that 12 News’ weather radars have picked it up.

According to Delaware County Emergency Services, the fire near 1053 State Highway 203 between Masonville and Walton. Officials said the fire was called in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Details on injuries were not immediately available and the cause of the fire is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.