Truth Pharm to host ‘Artivism’ art show fundraiser

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm will host an art show called “Artivism.”

The event will be held on June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Truth Pharm’s office at 49 Pine St. in Binghamton. The art show and fundraiser will have at least 100 pieces of art with different varieties. There will be food, drinks and live music.

For more information about Truth Pharm, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.