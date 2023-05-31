Truth Pharm to host ‘Artivism’ art show fundraiser

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Truth Pharm will host an art show called “Artivism.”

The event will be held on June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Truth Pharm’s office at 49 Pine St. in Binghamton. The art show and fundraiser will have at least 100 pieces of art with different varieties. There will be food, drinks and live music.

For more information about Truth Pharm, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Truth Pharm to host ‘Artivism’ art show fundraiser
Financial Tip -- May 31
Financial Tip: Which index you should be watching
Financial Tip: Which index you should be watching
Live Your Best Life: The power of being joyful