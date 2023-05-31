Weather history: May 31, 1998 tornadoes

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 25 years ago on May 31, multiple tornadoes touched down across the Southern Tier.

The storms began to form as a strong line of thunderstorms pushed across from the west. The longest tornado started in Tioga County and ended in Delaware County.

This tornado started as an F0 before picking up strength and becoming an F2 as it crossed Binghamton. The cell then lost some strength as it lifted, but quickly regained strength as an F3 by the time it entered Winsor and Delaware County. Winds reached speeds as high as 208 MPH during this time.

Damages to houses in the path, as well as trees, were reported. Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported.

Up in Chenango County, two tornadoes formed, one as an F2 and the second as an F0. Once again, trees were badly damaged, with damages to some property as well.

Otsego County also saw three tornadoes, one of which was categorized as an F3, which caused heavy damage to three homes in the path. Over 250 homes were damaged across the county.

For more information on the storm and to see photos of the damage, visit the Binghamton National Weather Service’s page.

