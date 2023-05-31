West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash

(Binghamton City School District)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District announced an eighth-grader of West Middle School died over the Memorial Day Weekend.

A letter from West Middle School Principal Kristine K. Battaglino said Maliya Hardenbergh was killed in a crash that occurred out of town.

“Our hearts go out to Maliya’s family as they grieve this tragic loss,” said Battaglino. “Maliya was a lovely student who will be sincerely missed and warmly remembered by her classmates, as well as our faculty and staff.”

The district said it will have counselors available at West Middle School for anyone in need of emotional support.

