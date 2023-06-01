Binghamton fire department investigating Tremont Avenue blaze

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Binghamton Thursday.

Binghamton fire officials said the fire at 3 Tremont Ave. broke out around 4:30 a.m. and was finally doused around 5:15 a.m.

Officials reported no injuries in the blaze but other details could not be confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

