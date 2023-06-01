Binghamton fire department investigating Tremont Avenue blaze
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Binghamton Thursday.
Binghamton fire officials said the fire at 3 Tremont Ave. broke out around 4:30 a.m. and was finally doused around 5:15 a.m.
Officials reported no injuries in the blaze but other details could not be confirmed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.