Broome County Sheriff warns of scam callers, posing as deputies, asking for money

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to people posing as detectives and deputies soliciting money and gift cards from victims.

The sheriff’s office said it received several reports from residents who received phone calls from individuals pretending to be detectives or deputies from the office. The residents were told that they had missed their court appearances and were threatened with warrants for arrest or thousands of dollars in fines. During the conversation, the victims were told they were on a recorded line and advised to not tell anyone about the call. Some victims were also asked for credit card information if they remained on the phone long enough.

The sheriff’s office has urged people to end the call and not share any credit card information over the phone.

“Don’t be fooled, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for credit card information or any form of payment over the phone,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “If you believe you’ve received a scam phone call, please contact the sheriff’s office so a report can be filed.”

Residents who receive scam calls are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 607-778-1911.

