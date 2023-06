BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga Workforce NY is hosting its first annual high school senior job fair on June 6 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event will introduce high school seniors from every high school in Broome County to 65 employers eager to interview and hire them. It will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

