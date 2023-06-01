Dog Walking Forecast--Duke

Submitted by Kate
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86 (84-90) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low 56 (54-60) Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ 30% High 88 (84-90) Wind N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) Low 58 Wind NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 48

High pressure extends from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic. This will give us another day of sunshine

and warm/hot weather.

A cold front moving in from the north, along with a low along this front will give us some showers Friday and into Saturday.

The low will sit east of Long Island. With this we’ll mention some isolated showers for Sunday.

With this low over the Atlantic and another cold front moving in, we’ll have clouds, rain/showers and cooler

temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Man to be sentenced for breaking into ex’s home and spitting on her
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash

Latest News

Carl the Dog
Dog Walking Forecast -- Carl