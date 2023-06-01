Dozens receive grants for urban farms and community gardens, three from Southern Tier

Binghamton (WBNG) - A part of the Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State effort was to improve the accessibility of locally sourced food options. To help with that mission, the state’s Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program was established.

The New York State Department of Agriculture announced $800,000 has been awarded to 35 organizations as part of the grant program. One place to benefit is Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, one of three Southern Tier recipients, that will establish the Coolidge Community Garden in the near future.

The threefold vision for the future involves having locally sourced food options in the cafeteria, to give to students to take home, and food pantry assistance.

“The Fairview United Methodist Church in particular had talked a little bit about this with us over the planning stages because they have the food pantry across the street so that we would also be able to grow food for them,” said Calvin Coolidge Elementary School Principal Kelly Bough. The principal hopes to have tomatoes, lettuce, and anything else they can grow.

The vision of having the community garden started with discussions dating back to October 2022. Now with the successful grant application, the school will receive a total of $10,132.

“We applied for it in a way that just says what our needs would be and then they determine the amount that they were able to distribute based on what those needs were,” said Bough.

The announcement of grant money was disclosed just a week ago, so a lot is still to be determined. Right now, two options are being considered for the garden’s location.

“The question is we need to figure out our water source and our electric sources to figure out which is the best way to do it. That is still very preliminary,” said Bough.

Bough reflected on two of the three local recipients being schools.

“We have a high need for our families to have nutritious options for food,” said Bough. “I think being a part of an urban community, a lot of our students have so much to learn by being part of that development... We all want to be a community school and our community partners are so much involved with us it gives us another way to give back to the community.”

To make the vision a reality, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Budget Larry Dake and Vice President from Robert J. Miller and Associates Maria Flanagan were instrumental in applying for the grant.

The other two recipients in the Southern Tier are Village of Bainbridge for the Bainbridge Community Garden and Windsor Central School District for the Windsor Land Lab.

