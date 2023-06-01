Emergency crews respond to massive house fire in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Several emergency crews from around Broome County were called to a massive structure fire in Endicott Thursday night.

According to Broome County dispatch, fire crews were called to 2 South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a building fire. It was right next to the Cider Mill, although the Cider Mill was not involved.

A 12 News crew on the scene saw emergency personnel from Endicott, West Endicott, and Vestal Fire Departments.

We’re working to learn what caused the blaze and if there are any injuries. Stay with us for any updates.

