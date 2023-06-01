As Endicott businesses close, Mayor Jackson looks ahead to revitalization

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In the last few weeks several businesses in Endicott have announced they are closing their doors, marking the end of an era for many long-standing community staples.

These businesses include Felix Roma & Sons Bakery, Cinema Saver and Celebrations on the Avenue, as well as IBM deciding not to renew their leases.

12 News spoke with Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson who said she sees the former IBM properties as a site that could quickly attract a new owner.

“Space for manufacturing right now is at a premium, especially if it’s near I-81 and Route 17,” said Jackson. “I think we are going to be in very good shape.”

Jackson said residents should be looking at this time as a transitionary period with many upgrades to the village on the horizon.

“We have a lot that is going to be upgraded on Washington Avenue as well as the rest of Endicott,” said Jackson. “It’s really not a bad time it’s just a transition. Some people sell, some people buy.”

Jackson mentioned eight properties on Washington Avenue being sold to new owners between January and March as well as $10 million dollars in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding as things that will help the district become a destination for people all over the region.

She said properties on Washington Avenue have had an increase in interest from investors as they look toward the future.

“They can see that the properties are going up in cost, so they are thinking they want to get in on the ground floor and buy some now,” said Jackson. “That’s a great sign when people on the avenue are wanting to invest in more on the avenue. I think we are going to go sky high.”

With ideas for development across the village, Jackson believes the end result will satisfy local residents.

“We’ve got so much interest,” said Jackson” “I think that we are going to be able to attract some of these businesses that people have wanted for a long time.”

If you have ideas for a project in the Village of Endicott, you can email Mayor Jackson at voemayor@endicottny.com.

