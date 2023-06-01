Endicott Police announce arrest in April shots fired incident

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man Thursday.

The police department said it charged Ka-King T. Carter, of Endicott, with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree, both charges are felonies.

Carter was arrested on May 23 and turned over to the police department in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred on April 10 around 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Arthur Avenue. He is accused of firing multiple rounds from a handgun at another person and in the direction of occupied residences in the area of Arthur Avenue during the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Carter was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part in the Broome County Correctional Facility and remains in custody at the jail.

