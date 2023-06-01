Heat lingers but some rain chances appear

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 55-62

Friday: Hot. Record heat possible. Sun and clouds. 30% chance of a few PM showers or storms. High: 86-91

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. A shower or storm possible early. Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet overnight is on the way with lows in the 50s.

More of the same is on the way Friday. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance we could see a few showers or storms in the afternoon, especially near and east of I81 into the Catskills. The chance of rain is only around 30%, but it is better than no chance at all!

Saturday will be cooler with a chance of some rain showers earlier in the day. Most of the day looks dry with highs dropping back into the low 70s.

Sunday sunshine returns with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are unsettled as an upper level low looks to develop and hang across the northeast. Temperatures should remain close to average; in the 60s. Lows stay on the cool side; in the 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.