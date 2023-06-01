Lt. Alan Quiones vs. The City of Binghamton

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, May 31 a hearing was held regarding the case of Lt. Alan Quiones vs. The City of Binghamton.

During the hearing the city expressed they are seeking to terminate Lt. Quiones from his position as a police officer with the Binghamton Police Department. They allege he covered up another officer’s misconduct and lied about it under, oath which Quiones Denys.

In March, 12 News reported Quiones, who is currently suspended, filled a complaint claiming his suspension was retaliation for two different incidents. One for his support in an officer’s race discrimination claims, and the second was his support in another officers’ disciplinary proceedings.

The said during the proceedings Quiones knowingly made false and misleading statements and believe him to be unfit as a cop.

As of now, there is no information if a decision was made but stay with 12 News as we keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Therapy dogs make their first appearance at Endwell-Maine High School
box
Susquehanna Matthews opens doors after numerous setbacks
Lt. Quinoes vs. The City of Binghamton
11 Pine Street Search Warrant
Police seize handgun in Pine Street search warrant