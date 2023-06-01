BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, May 31 a hearing was held regarding the case of Lt. Alan Quiones vs. The City of Binghamton.

During the hearing the city expressed they are seeking to terminate Lt. Quiones from his position as a police officer with the Binghamton Police Department. They allege he covered up another officer’s misconduct and lied about it under, oath which Quiones Denys.

In March, 12 News reported Quiones, who is currently suspended, filled a complaint claiming his suspension was retaliation for two different incidents. One for his support in an officer’s race discrimination claims, and the second was his support in another officers’ disciplinary proceedings.

The said during the proceedings Quiones knowingly made false and misleading statements and believe him to be unfit as a cop.

As of now, there is no information if a decision was made but stay with 12 News as we keep you updated.

