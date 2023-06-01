Man pleads guilty to drug charge; has 5 prior convictions

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Shaquille J. Espinal of Binghamton pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony, in court.

The district attorney’s office said Espinal, 29, admitted that he possessed an amount of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it on Jan. 13, 2023.

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 6 Doubleday St. and detectives found meth, cocaine, two digital scales and packaging materials.

The office noted that Espinal has five prior misdemeanor convictions. He will be sentenced to three and a half years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision. He waived his right to appeal and forfeited $382 that was recovered by police.

“The Broome County DA’s Office, together with the dedicated men and women of local law enforcement, will continue to send the message that if you deal drugs in this County, there will be a price to pay,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

