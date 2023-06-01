Near record heat

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86 (84-90) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low 56 (54-60) Wind N Calm-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ 30% High 88 (84-90) Wind N 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) Low 58 Wind NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 48

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 48

High pressure extends from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic. This will give us another day of sunshine

and warm/hot weather.

A cold front moving in from the north, along with a low along this front will give us some showers Friday and into Saturday.

The low will sit east of Long Island. With this we’ll mention some isolated showers for Sunday.

With this low over the Atlantic and another cold front moving in, we’ll have clouds, rain/showers and cooler

temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

