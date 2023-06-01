Near record heat
When does cooler air arrive?
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86 (84-90) Wind N 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low 56 (54-60) Wind N Calm-5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ 30% High 88 (84-90) Wind N 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05″ (.10″) Low 58 Wind NE 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 50
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 48
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 20% High 68 Low 48
High pressure extends from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic. This will give us another day of sunshine
and warm/hot weather.
A cold front moving in from the north, along with a low along this front will give us some showers Friday and into Saturday.
The low will sit east of Long Island. With this we’ll mention some isolated showers for Sunday.
With this low over the Atlantic and another cold front moving in, we’ll have clouds, rain/showers and cooler
temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
