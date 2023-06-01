New York State Senate passes a resolution commemorating ‘small business month in New York’

(WBNG) -- The New York State Senate passed a resolution introduced by State Senator Sean Ryan (D, 61), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business, memorializing May as “Small Business Month” in New York and recognizing small businesses as a crucial element in the economy of New York State.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, small businesses make up 96% of New York’s businesses and employ roughly half of the state’s workers.

“We sometimes get carried away with the big companies, but the backbone of our economy is the small businesses and when they’re thriving, New York State is thriving, downtowns are thriving,” said Senator Ryan.

He also said, during Cduring the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the workforce and did not return to work. Which left many without enough workers in their businesses.

The Southern Tier is home to many small businesses, one being Batch Coffee, a local coffee roaster and shop that opened last fall. The General Manager, Melena Dubois and the Chief Coffee Roaster, Coe Young both agree that staffing has been the biggest challenge when it comes to running the business.

“Staffing is always difficult,” said Young. “We want a diverse workforce, we want people that are talented and we’re not in a big metropolitan area so that makes it difficult.”

