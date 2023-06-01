Police seize handgun in Pine Street search warrant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, May 31, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle and 11 Pine Street Apartment 3 in the City of Binghamton.
As a result of the search warrant investigators located:
- A loaded .380 caliber Keltec brand handgun
- .380 caliber ammunition
- $764.00 in suspected drug proceeds
- Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics
As a result of the investigation Grady J. Hunter, age 49 was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (1 count)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 counts)
