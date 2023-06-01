Police seize handgun in Pine Street search warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, May 31, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle and 11 Pine Street Apartment 3 in the City of Binghamton.

As a result of the search warrant investigators located:

- A loaded .380 caliber Keltec brand handgun

- .380 caliber ammunition

- $764.00 in suspected drug proceeds

- Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

As a result of the investigation Grady J. Hunter, age 49 was arrested and transported to the Binghamton Police Department to be processed on the following charges:

- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (1 count)

- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (1 counts)

