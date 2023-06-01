The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The search for this year’s Gerber baby is on!

Gerber opened the Photo Search contest on Wednesday to kick off the program’s 13-year anniversary.

However, this year, there is a twist – instead of just sending in a photo of your baby, Gerber wants parents to also submit their own baby photos, too.

Gerber’s panel of judges will look for the cutest photos of both parent and baby.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” Angela Madlangbayan, vice president of marketing at Gerber, said in a news release.

The winner will be crowned the 2023 Gerber Baby and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The winner will also receive a $25,000 cash prize, baby clothing from Gerber Childrenswear, a year’s supply of Gerber products, and additional prizes from ezpz® and BÉIS Travel.

Gerber will also make a matching $25,000 donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and for generations to come.

The contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.

To apply, fill out the entry form on Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
Man to be sentenced for breaking into ex’s home and spitting on her
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to the fire at 3 Tremont Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Binghamton fire department investigating Tremont Avenue blaze
Binghamton fire department investigating Tremont Avenue blaze
Broome County Sheriff warns of scam callers, posing as deputies, asking for money
Broome County Sheriff warns of scam callers, posing as deputies, asking for money