Sex offender sentenced after violating probation

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a Roxbury, NY man was sentenced to a four-month term of incarceration in the county jail for violating the conditions of his probation supervision.

The office said Alexander Schwarz, 27, was convicted for attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and sentenced to a 10-year term of probation supervision in Greene County. The defendant’s probation supervision was transferred to Delaware County as the defendant is a Delaware County resident.

On March 19, Schwarz violated the terms of his probation supervision imposed by the Greene County Court by using an unauthorized device to view pornographic material.

On May 30, Schwarz appeared in Delaware County Court and admitted to the violation. Delaware County Court Judge John Hubbard sentenced the Scwarz to four months of incarceration in the county jail after which he will be required to complete his 10-year term of probation supervision.

