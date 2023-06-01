Sex offender sentenced after violating probation

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a Roxbury, NY man was sentenced to a four-month term of incarceration in the county jail for violating the conditions of his probation supervision.

The office said Alexander Schwarz, 27, was convicted for attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and sentenced to a 10-year term of probation supervision in Greene County. The defendant’s probation supervision was transferred to Delaware County as the defendant is a Delaware County resident.

On March 19, Schwarz violated the terms of his probation supervision imposed by the Greene County Court by using an unauthorized device to view pornographic material.

On May 30, Schwarz appeared in Delaware County Court and admitted to the violation. Delaware County Court Judge John Hubbard sentenced the Scwarz to four months of incarceration in the county jail after which he will be required to complete his 10-year term of probation supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash
Man to be sentenced for breaking into ex’s home and spitting on her
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Sex offender sentenced after violating probation
Endicott Police announce arrest in April shots fired incident
Greek Fest kicks off in Vestal
As Endicott businesses close, Mayor Jackson looks ahead to revitalization