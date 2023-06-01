Susquehanna Matthews opens doors after numerous setbacks

SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WBNG) -- For those cutting the ribbon at Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Wednesday, it’s a day they almost never thought would finally come to fruition.

The company finally unveiling its brand new 25,000 square foot auto dealership.

The most exciting part of the new facility however is the Jeep obstacle course, only one of two in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The phrase ‘three years in the making’ for the delayed ribbon cutting is quite the understatement.

The dealership broke ground in January of 2020, but numerous setbacks stalled the businesses’ ability to fully open its doors.

“It’s like waking up to the sunshine,” says General Manager Peter Coppola,

“We struggled for three years. Chip shortages, not having cars it was a real struggle but now that we have the inventory it just changes everything for us.

Peter Coppola has been in the car business for over 25 years, he says it was his employee’s loyalty to survive those roadblocks that helped the company survive.

Believing in a vision when the tile on the dealership floor was nothing but dirt on the ground.

“Every one of our staff members are loyal to each other and they’re loyal to me, and I am loyal to them. The experience here for our customers is what we are all about”.

