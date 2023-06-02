408 school bus stop-arm violations recorded in May; 2nd highest ever

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- Broome County is reminding motorists that they need to stop for a school bus if its stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Friday that the county Stop Arm Program recorded 408 violations in May; making it the second-highest total number of violations ever recorded since the program began in June 2021. However, Garnar noted that the total number of violations is down in 2023 compared to 2022.

Anyone who is caught passing a school bus with its stop arm extended will be fined $250. The second and third violations in an 18-month period are $275 and $300. These fines are set by the state.

“Don’t pass stopped buses,” Garnar wrote on Facebook. “You’ll be caught and fined!”

The lowest number of violations that occurred in 2023 was in January; 152 violations were recorded.

