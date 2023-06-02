Binghamton honors Security Mutual Week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, June 1 a flag raising was held outside of Binghamton City Hall in honor of Security Mutual, while also declaring the week of June 1 as Security Mutual week.

Mayor Jared Kraham said this week represents the company’s continuing commitment and contributions to the community, since 1886.

Representatives for the offices of Assemblywomen Donna Lupardo, and Senator Lea Webb also proclaimed June 4th as Sock Out Cancer Day, a nonprofit program that Security Mutual founded to assist cancer patients and their families with non-medical necessities financially.

“It seems like every month security mutual is there acting on behalf of the community, stepping up for people in need.” said Mayor Kraham “Whether it’s through the pandemic, or through economic downturns, there is no there is no hesitation by Security Mutual to continue to give back to the community.”

He said the company is nothing short of an anchor to the Southern Tier and is grateful for all they have done.

