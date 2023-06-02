Blake Fortunato - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WBNG) - It’s all about trust at this point in the spring sports season. There’s not much room for error because each game could be your last.

Luckily for Deposit-Hancock baseball, they have sophomore pitcher Blake Fortunato.

“Every time he’s out in the field you trust him. On the pitchers mound he’s fearless. The ‘so what, next pitch’ mentality. Give me the ball back I’m coming right at you,” said Deposit-Hancock head coach Ryan Smith.

Blake just led the Eagles to their second consecutive section title, with a 9-1 win over Charlotte Valley, where he struck out ten.

“If I get a runner on I try to pound the strike zone with the batter because I know my defense will pick me up and I have those guys behind me to just make the plays,” explained Fortunato.

That belief is shared by his teammates, and for good reason. Blake has a 9-1 record with 68 k’s and a 1.18 ERA this season.

“It’s almost you can just sit there and expect Blake to do his job and not have to do anything. I could sit down and pick daisies in the outfield because he’s going to go in there and do his job and make sure they don’t hit the ball well,” said Deposit-Hancock junior centerfielder Thomas Reis.

That confidence extends to the batters box, where as the leadoff hitter for D-H he’s hitting for a .340 average.

“When we’re in the bottom of the lineup we could have two outs and as soon as it gets to the top I put my helmet on because I know I’m getting up again because Blake just goes in and does his job,” added Reis.

“He’s a guy that you can rely on to get on base. He’s a guy that’s going to drive the ball and be selfless at the plate and whenever guys are in scoring position, we know he can step up in any given moment,” said Smith.

Deposit-Hancock is into the state playoffs, where they’re going for their second straight state title. This weekend they’re taking on Oriskany in Regionals and as expected. number two will get the call.

“I’m confident. I’m physically and mentally prepared. My coaches have prepared me. I’m just confident and ready to go,” said Fortunato.

With their season on the line, there’s no one else D-H would rather have on the mound.

