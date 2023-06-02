Broome County officials asking residents to fill out housing survey

Binghamton (WBNG) - Broome County has launched a public survey to address various housing needs and priorities for long-standing residents, not student housing needs. As of late May, the survey is live for folks to fill out.

“There’s housing issues all throughout the county whether it’s in small towns, or the city, and everything in between,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

When it comes to the housing public survey, county officials are asking for countywide participation from urban, suburban, and rural residents as the county wants the most accurate reflection. If there’s a barrier, such as no access to the internet preventing participation with the survey, the county will help by giving a hard copy.

A comprehensive countywide housing assessment marks a first for the county and the results will be used for years.

“It informs us on where we should look to partner when we look at building up more housing or developing more housing initiatives and putting funding behind housing initiatives,” said Garnar.

Hearing housing concerns directly from residents will help the county with focus points. One of many things Garnar would like to strengthen over the coming years is affordable housing. During his chat with 12 News, he called this “one of the number one things we have to do.”

Garnar said another concern is that the demand for housing is out there in Broome County, but the supply has dwindled.

“There used to be at any time before COVID in Broome County in the Greater Binghamton MLS there used to be 1,300 homes for sale at any given time,” said Garnar. There are now 250 homes for sale.”

He said the residents filling out the survey for a few minutes will help with the county’s overall roadmap for the future. Thinking of the future, the county executive could see past projects of repurposing properties as a successful model for some endeavors to come.

To give input, county residents have until June 23 and it takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey can be accessed by heading to this website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.