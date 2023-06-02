Charges dropped against one of the men in ‘The Colonial rape case’

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- One of the defendants in “The Colonial rape case” has had the charges against them thrown out.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said Judge Carol Cacchiola has dismissed the rape and sexual abuse charges against Leor Kweller, of Brooklyn, based on a review of grand jury testimony transcripts.

Korchak said his office could appeal Judge Cocchiola’s decision or the testimony transcripts could be given to a different grand jury.

“We stand with the victims and are reviewing all our options,” said Korchak.

The district attorney said a decision to drop the charges against the other two defendants, Yaron Kweller; Leor Kweller’s brother, and Jordan Ringden could be made as early as the week of June 5. Leor Kweller was charged with rape and Ringden was charged with drug and sex crimes.

The charges stem from a Nov. 27, 2021 incident involving sexual misconduct at 141 Washington St. Yaron Kweller and Ringden were owners of The Colonial bar and Restaurant. All three of the men pleaded not guilty to their charges in May 2022.

In February 2023, the lawyers of the three men filed to have the charges against their clients dropped.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

