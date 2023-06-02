Depot Friday Nights returns for 2023

(WBNG) -- Depot Friday Nights has returned.

Beginning June 2 and running through Aug. 25, the Newark Valley Historical Society will host live music at the Ray Shaver Depot. The event began in 2024 has been bringing free music to the community every summer since.

In June and July, the depot opens at 6 p.m. and shows begin at 7 p.m. In August, the depot opens at 5:30 p.m. and shows will begin at 6:30 p.m.

