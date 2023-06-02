Dog Walking Forecast -- Rudy
Submitted by Kate
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers, thunderstorms. 0-.15″ (.25″) 30% High 90 (86-92) Wind N 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) Low 58 (56-62) Wind N becoming E 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.05″ 30% High 74 (70-76) Wind E 5-10 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool. Low 48 Wind L&V
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 48
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers. 20% High 70 Low 48
High pressure still extends from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic. We’ll be watching a cold front moving in
from the north. Early sunshine, but the front will give us afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
As the front moves south, we’ll have a very slight chance of showers Saturday.
Another cold front will approach on Monday. The associated low will spin over the Gulf of Maine. This will
give us cooler, more seasonable temperatures. It’s also going to keep, at least a slight chance of rain
and showers in the forecast for next week.
