Endicott residents asked to conserve water due to ‘low well production’

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott is asking residents to conserve water.

The village said, due to a lack of rainfall, the amount of groundwater in Endicott and the Town of Union is very low. The village has asked residents to limit car washing, swimming pool filling, laundry and lawn watering as well as not use any unnecessary water use.

Officials noted that this advisory affects people who pay an Endicott water bill, live in the village, or live in West Corners, Endwell of the greater Town of Union.

The village said another notice will be released when the conserve water order has been lifted.

The full advisory can be read at this link.

