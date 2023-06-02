Flash Back Friday: Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
E(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Today, Around the Tiers sat down with Co-President of the Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund Bridgette Farrelly-Hess to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was a May 2022 recipient.

