High wildfire risk, DEC explains reasoning

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the recent stretch of warm and dry weather across New York State, the Department of Environmental Conservation has put the entire state under a high risk for wildfires until June 2.

According to DEC Forest Ranger Jeremy Oldroyd, the DEC and the National Weather Service collaborate together to determine when to raise the risk level. Oldroyd said that they look at a few different aspects to make that determination.

“They take data based on when the last rainfall was, what are the temperatures, what is the relative humidity, and how dry are the receptive fuels. We put that data together to come up with a fire danger rating.”

A high wildfire danger means that dead fuels can easily catch fire and spread quickly. Oldroyd said that the best way to avoid this is to make sure three feet of space around the fire is clear.

With fields and trees greening up, the risk of wildfires are lower than they were during the period of the burn ban, which is in place every year from March 15 through May 15.

Oldroyd said that if you do have a fire, make sure you put it out completely.

“Do put out your fires when you do leave them. Make sure they are cold to the touch, make sure you put enough water on them stir it in, and make sure it is cold to the touch to make sure you’re not going to cause any wildfires.” He said.

The DEC updates the fire risk map daily when it is needed. To find the map, follow this link.

