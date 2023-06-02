How Binghamton University is celebrating the start of Pride Month

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- June 1st is the start of pride month, and at Binghamton University a flag raising was held in honor of the celebration.

The Assistant Director of the Q center at the University said they are excited to see everyone together again for this joyous occasion. Martin said this is the second year they are raising the pride flag on campus.

He said this month is a chance for all to learn about issues members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to face while embracing who you are.

“Queer representation matters right now, it is more important than ever.” said Martin “Us gathering together allies, queer people all together is incredibly important to show that we are here, and we matter.”

He said they are looking forward to continuing this tradition.

