Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of June 5. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving on West Chenango Road. Expect delays.

Drainage pipe work on Old State Road, Trim Street, Conklin Forks Road, Pierce Creek Road and Pagebrook Road

Patching Conklin Forks, Brooks Road, Hunts Corners Road and Whitney Point/Lisle Road

Mowing rights of way on various county roads

Painting on various county roads

Cleaning ditches on Caldwell Hill Road and Oakdale Road

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

