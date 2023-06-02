Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of June 5. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving on West Chenango Road. Expect delays.
  • Drainage pipe work on Old State Road, Trim Street, Conklin Forks Road, Pierce Creek Road and Pagebrook Road
  • Patching Conklin Forks, Brooks Road, Hunts Corners Road and Whitney Point/Lisle Road
  • Mowing rights of way on various county roads
  • Painting on various county roads
  • Cleaning ditches on Caldwell Hill Road and Oakdale Road

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to massive house fire in Endicott
Hearings for suspended Binghamton Police officer remain underway
Sheriff’s office identifies fatality in pedestrian and train crash as high school student, says it was a ‘terrible accident’
11 Pine Street Search Warrant
Police seize handgun in Pine Street search warrant
West Middle School students dies in out-of-town crash

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE: Officers share testimony, bodycam footage from Chenango River rescue
Whitney Point drops Class D girls’ lacrosse subregional to Skaneateles
Vestal girls’ lacrosse falls in Class C subregional to Indian River
Baklava
Vestal Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation kicked off their 50th Annual Greek Festival