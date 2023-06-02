‘Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma’

(WBNG) -- Every year, the National Sclerdoma Foundation hosts its signature fundraising event called “Stepping Out to Cure Sclerdoma.”

For 25 years, the foundation has worked to bring people together to raise awareness and funding for vital research and programming. The event will take place on June 4.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

