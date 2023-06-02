Vestal Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation kicked off their 50th Annual Greek Festival

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
VESTAL (WBNG) -- This is the 50th Anniversary of Vestal Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation’s Greek Festival. The festival runs from Thursday through Sunday. The hours for Thursday through Saturday are from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a special lamb dinner while supplies last. The festival takes place underneath the big tent at 4121 O’Hara Rd in Vestal. All of the proceeds go towards Vestal’s Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.

The Event Chairman, Kostas Papathamos said, planning and executing the festival takes a village. They start preparing the schedule, sorting out plans, and figuring out details all the way back in January.

“Protecting our culture, our heritage, our faith and trying to maintain the church in such a way our kids, our youngsters can take over one day,” said Papathamos.

