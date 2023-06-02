When will the rain return?

Tonight: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Low: 56-62.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. High: 70-79.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 42-51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 73. Low: 46.

Monday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. High: 71. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and much cooler. High: 65. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine with rain showers. High: 63. Low: 49.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 70. Low: 46.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Warmer. High: 76. Low: 51.

Forecast Discussion:

The quiet trend of weather will slowly end, with some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder as an area of low pressure circulates off the Atlantic Ocean. Lows will be very mild, with most not falling below 60. Rainfall will be minor, but a few locations could pick up close to .25″ in the heaviest pockets of rain.

Temperatures to start the weekend will be in the mid-70s, but some isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Skies will clear out Saturday night, allowing for lows in the mid-40s. Sunday will be sunny, but not as warm, with highs in the low-70s.

The start of the workweek will be dry with sun and clouds, with temperatures right around average, with most reaching highs in the low-70s. Changes arrive as an upper-level low moves overhead, allowing for some scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the coolest temperatures of the week, with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s. Thursday will see highs nearing 70.

The end of the workweek is looking dry and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-70s.

