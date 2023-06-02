Woman killed in crash was not wearing seatbelt, sheriff says

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash in Harpursville on May 15.

The office said around 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to I-88 westbound near Exit 6 and found a 2013 Nissan SUV upside down in a ditch along Bates Road. The vehicle was traveling west on Route I-88 when it failed to negotiate a right-hand turn in the highway and entered the center median.

The SUV then went down an embankment and flipped over before it came to a rest on its roof.

Giovanna Criscitello, 54, of Afton, was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the office noted. She was the only person in it.

Criscitello was transported by ambulance to Wilson Hospital for multiple severe injuries and later died.

“Always wear your seatbelt, it cannot be stressed enough,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “This tragic accident and many like it only further underscore the importance of safe motor vehicle operation. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Criscitello.”

