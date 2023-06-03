The PRIDE of Binghamton holds 3rd annual Pride Celebration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The third annual Binghamton Pride Celebration was held Saturday at Downtown Binghamton’s Peacemaker Stage.

The event included free food and beverages, tabling from community organizations and local vendors.

Event Organizer Kahmesi Black said the focus of this year’s event was to create awareness of anti-LGBTQ legislation being passed around the country.

“We are putting a spotlight on the cis heteronormative society that we live in,” said Black. “The fact that there are dozens of anti-trans bills and anti-gay bills passing around the country.”

As celebrations continue throughout the month of June, Black said people should see the local LGBTQ community as supportive of the community as a whole.

“At the end of the day we’re all very friendly and here to support the community in any way we can,” said Black.

Black said for many members of the LGBTQ community Pride Month is a year-round celebration.

“Pride Month is 365 days a year,” said Black. “I’m always proud to be trans, but this month puts a little bit of a spotlight on things.”

To learn more about upcoming pride events this June, visit PRIDE of Binghamton’s Facebook page.

