Sunny end to weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 40-49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 65-73.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Mixed clouds. Low: 41-48.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 71. Low: 49.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and cool. High: 69. Low: 48.

Wednesday: Filtered sunshine with rain showers. High: 67. Low: 49.

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers. High: 65. Low: 47.

Friday: Sun and clouds with slight chance of shower. High: 72. Low: 50.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 74. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Skies clear as we head into the night, allowing for temperatures into the mid-40s.

Cooler air arrives as we end the weekend, with highs in the low-70s under sunny skies. Clouds begin to build back in as an upper-level low slowly creeps into the region. Showers return Tuesday-Thursday, with temperatures below-average, with most areas seeing highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Sunshine returns on Friday, but there remains a slight risk of showers, as the upper-level low moves westward. Temperatures will be closer to average, with highs in the low-70s.

The weekend will start off on a dry note, with sun and clouds. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.