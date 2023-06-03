Vestal High School student receives national scholarship

VESTAL (WBNG) -- For the fifth year in a row, a local student has been awarded a scholarship from the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators.

The scholarship was awarded to Caden DellaPenta of Vestal High School, who was selected from hundreds of applicants for academic achievement.

Caden was joined today with assemblywoman Donna Lupardo at vestal high school for a scholarship presentation where we spoke with him about his plans for the future.

”This fall I am going to be studying English at Lehigh University with hopes of entering their five years plus one program to get a master’s degree in 5 years, and I really want to pursue being an English professor.” said Caden DellaPenta.

Caden says he was grateful to be recognized by the conference of legislators, and thankful for their support in his future academic endeavors.

